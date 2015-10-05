Listen to God Colony’s Beautiful, Lowkey Follow-Up Track “Where I Was”

Production duo God Colony may only be one track into their career, but they are slowly making waves. Currently working on a debut mixtape with a handful of MC’s from around the world, they premiered their first track “Steady”, featuring South London’s Flohio, on The Fader a couple weeks back. Now they’re following up with a track featuring Boston based rapper Stash Marina called “Where I Was” – which is, in essence, a bubbling and beautifully lowkey ode to wanting to start over.

“We’ve never met IRL, but we shared such an intense connection with her on this track”, God Colony told Noisey over email about the collaboration. “I told her how I felt when I wrote the melody, what my state of mind was, and somehow she knew what I meant and felt the same.”

“It was a buzz when she sent her vocals to us and I listened to her raw takes without music, heard her talking about things that I already knew but wanted to hear in a more beautiful way.”

Listen below: