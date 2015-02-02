Premiere: Gonzo Morales – “When You Walk The Walk”

Today we are premiering this awesome video by Gonzo Morales, “When You Walk The Walk.” The video constitutes the debut single for the Danish band’s sophomore album, Santiago’s Realm. The album will continue the story told in their debut album Gonzotown: Prologue – The end of Morales which explored the journey of Morales, a fictitious character caught up in the depraved universe of the band’s imaginary realm, Gonzotown.

In this animation masterpiece, the story of Gonzotown is told again with a new character testing his luck. Santiago struggles to leave his home and family in order to find a new life in the mysterious yet enticing Gonzotown, only to realise that he is probably not cut out for the debauchery that living there entails. However you interpret it, you can’t deny it’s a compelling piece of work with an equally epic tune to back it up. We look forward to hearing the rest of the album and so should you.