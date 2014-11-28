Premiere: Gooms – “House Call”

Gooms is a brand new Danish trio made up of former members from Oh No Ono, Twins Twins and Figurines. Today, they’re releasing their debut album Beyond Life and in short these lads are destined for greatness. The group have thrown all notions of conformity to the wind and have instead created something wonderfully weird.

The contact high of a video for “House Call” plays out as a sarcastic weed PSA for kids who grew up on Windows 95. The guys chill out, play video games with homemade meat-controllers and munch on each other’s eyeballs before offing themselves with a hunting rifle. From there on out everything descends into a Lost Highway meets Videodrome type madness, but it’s all in good fun.

Really, I have no idea what “House Call” is about, but I’m sure they were all pretty high when they made it.