Premiere: Helmet Compass – “Everything You’re Not”

Couches are great. They give you soft, squishy hugs without demanding anything in return other than the weight of your torso and the pizza you’re balancing on it. They hide things you may miss in the moment of their disappearance, but are really stoked to find later—things like pocket change, or romantic mementos of old flames (polaroids, condom wrappers, etc.) But perhaps couches truly fulfill their maximum potential when they’re happily providing much-needed comfort to three stoned dudes hanging out in a basement. At least the video for “Everything You’re Not” by Helmet Compass makes us think that: the three bandmates spend all five minutes of the song just chilling on the couch, puffing on some insane-looking hookah against a backdrop of the kind of tropical drinks you’d find at a discount bar somewhere in Indre By.

The vibe is tropical vacay in your head combined with 100% chilling in real life, which I guess makes sense considering the lyrics: when you’re singing about being wasted on cocaine and constantly bored, you’re probably sick of doing things like leaving the couch to socialize with the outside world. The song is mixed by Simon Littauer, who’s worked with the likes of Reptile Youth, and it’s this 90s-esque, acid rock anthem that immediately gets stuck in your head and refuses to leave. We’ll gladly take a mini tropical vacay on the couch to this.