Listen to Horse Head’s New Track “Cry Love”

See that guy above? The one with a microphone in his hand, surrounded by a gaggle of people, including one person armed with an iPhone and another with an SLR camera suggesting the moment they’re witnessing is worthy of documentation? That’s Californian artist and musician Horse Head killing it at a show headlined by Wicca Phase Springs Eternal in LA. Both artists, if you’re not already aware, make up an unofficial gang of musicians who are all creating a distinct blend of mid western emo, hip-hop, soundcloud wave, R&B and shoegaze. Below is Horse Head’s latest track “Cry Love”. It’s produced by Fantasy Camp. Let it tuck you in tight as you start this week snuggled up in bed, coming down from the weekend turn up.