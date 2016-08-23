Love Relatable Grunge Pop? Here’s “My Phone Is a Fucking Piece of Shit” by Hot Shorts

When we spoke to Manchester grunge-pop foursome Hot Shorts about premiering their video, which we’ll get to in a minute, they sent over two press shots: one ridiculous, and one even more ridiculous. We went for the even more ridiculous option, because that perhaps says more about Hot Shorts’ disposition than is possible with words.

Initially famed for their outrageous promotional videos that look like stuff Bill Wurtz left on the cutting room floor in college, Hot Shorts have, in their own words, “worked their way into their fans’ hearts with a mixture of balls out rock and their connection with the real world.” Formed in 2013, their modus operandi seems to be taking the mundane elements of life, like having a crap job and feeling generally weird, and turning them into complaint reports you can dance to.

Now, about the video. You know that compilation of all the times Rihanna was tricked into thinking a video was a picture? This is like that, but for two whole minutes, while the band are posed to recreate a famous press shot for Friends and their new and extremely relatable song called “My Phone is a Fucking Piece of Shit” plays over the top. It’s truly mesmerising for all the senses. Please enjoy:

Hot Shorts self-titled album comes out November 18 through Super Smash Hit Records and is available to pre-order here. Cop tickets to the launch party at The Star and Garter in Manchester here.