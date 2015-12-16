PREMIERE: I Am Karate – “Bitter”

When you first hear “Bitter” – the latest song from emerging Swedish electro pop duo I Am Karate (Marta Pettersson and Erika Soldh Ahlström) – you might be suprised it’s actually about a difficult and heart-wrenching relationship full of dramatic ups and downs. That’s because the song makes you feel like you’re exhaling one big sigh of energizing relief: from the catchy pop melody to the earthy dancefloor beats reminiscent of MØ, the song feels like getting over something painful—not like being in the midst of it. For an act we haven’t heard much from before, save for a few tracks, it’s genuinely impressive that they’ve managed to self-release a pop song that is solidly catchy and comes with a hook that doesn’t want to leave your head. So if you’re feeling all bitter and crabby this afternoon, just chill and check out this track. I Am Karate make feeling bitter sound not so bad after all.