Premiere: JATA – “Drowning In Your Arms”

Berlin-based producer JATA has put in work. From DJing hip-hop, studying Jazz at university, and producing for other artists, he already had a wide breadth of experience to pull from when he introduced himself earlier this month with “The Curse” – the first track from his debut EP The Bells. JATA creates his own music from Funkhaus Studios, the former Broadcasting Building of Eastern Germany, which – if a cursory Google serves me correctly – looks like a golden palace made primarily of wood masquerading as a massive industrial building.

You get the same vibe with “Drowning In Your Arms”, which we’re premiering above. With minimal beats, echoes of Jamie Woon in the vocals, and the kind of organ sound that typically implies impending doom, there’s a strong sense of both seduction and danger on this track and the video see’s JATA having some weird Eyes Wide Shut inspired experience in da club. As London inches ever closer to sterile conformity, I’m tempted to join him on the border between cult ritual and Stanley Kubrick – where anonymity is assured by gold face masks, rubber gloves, and contemporary dance.

The Bells EP is available now via iTunes and Spotify.