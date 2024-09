Jessica Agombar is E3 through and through. Growing up around Dizzee and Ruff Squad, she’s dropping her debut single “Bam Bam” with a hefty sample of Roll Deep’s “When I’m ‘Ere”. The track comes from Jessica’s desire to pay homage to the scene she grew up around – grime, bashment, and broken hearts. The result is infectious. If this is what pop music is now, then we’re fine with that.