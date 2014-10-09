Premiere: JLYY – “Man in the Wind”

“They say the car is like a metal womb” – says the narrator, speaking over the new video from British group JLYY. The video has a hella long introduction but it’s a perfect set-up for one of the most cinematic videos we’ve seen in a minute. Sitting somewhere between Wu Lyf and a toned down version of heavier bands like Nothing, they’ve been described as a “percussive shoegaze hip-hop soul tribe” or “the leaping Maasai soundsystem”. The group put on their own bi-monthly event at Bussey Building – come down on November 7 to experience the next one.