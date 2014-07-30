PREMIERE: Joe Goddard – “Endless Love” (Feat Betsy)

A label that calls itself Greco-Roman is bound to conjure thoughts of bacchanalian revelry and good looking people dancing on grapes. Co-founder Joe Goddard’s “Endless Love” – from the upcoming EP of the same name – stays true to these conjectures. Vocalist Betsy’s trilling tremolo flirts with a backdrop of understated house beats and balmy bass – both of which is expertly arranged and narcotically thrilling. 2 Bears and Hot Chip member Joe’s third solo EP picks up where last year’s “Taking Over” left off. We’re unlikely to dance to it as nimbly as the girl in the video, but we’ll enjoy spilling lukewarm sangria from a carton while trying.

Director: Camilla & Marc Gomez at Forever Pictures

Videos by VICE

DP: Claudia Mallart Toupy

Performer: Ana Andújar

Editor: Camilla Mantovani

Executive Producer: Sasha Nixon

Producer at Bonaparte (Spain): Miguel Ángel Fernandez

Colourist: Dan Moran @ Smoke & Mirrors

Click here to buy “Endless Love”