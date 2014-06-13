PREMIERE: Listen to “Giant In My Heart” the new single from Kiesza

A few fun facts about Kiesza: she’s a trained ballerina, the Canadian Army tried to recruit her as a sniper, and she’s competed for her country in Miss Universe. Her debut single “Hideaway” reached number one in the UK chart – but Kiesza had trouble filming the video because she broke a rib and “couldn’t move for a month.” She’s doing okay now, though. In fact – she’s got a new single.

The follow up to “Hideaway” is called “Giant in My Heart” and it’s – in my best Radio One voice – “gonna be absolutely MASSIVE”. We’ve got the exclusive premiere below.

“Giant In My Heart” is released August 11. Follow Keisza on Twitter here.

