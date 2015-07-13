PREMIERE: Kiki Rowe Recruits Eric Dingus for “Trust Issues” Remix



Photo by Shervin Lainez

There’s a new Toronto artist making emotional, relationship-themed music with P. Reign, Eric Dingus, and DJ Mustard whose name isn’t Drake. Meet Kiki Rowe, a 19-year-old singer/songwriter who picked up buzz after she released her self-titled debut album back in October. Now, the Mississauga native has recruited Texas producer and OVO affiliate Eric Dingus to add his touch to her track “Trust Issues,” which was recently played by Eric during his Beats1 radio set with Drake and Oliver. Originally produced by DJ Mustard, the track was featured as a single for her mini album. “After I met my manager,” Rowe explains, “we started working with people like DJ Mustard, Ivan Barias, Maino, and TI. We were recording with different people for over a year and had gathered a ton of songs. We just picked the best nine and decided that was all we wanted.” Kiki was more than satisfied with the response her project received. “I wasn’t expecting it to get that much attention to be honest,” she revealed, “but since it’s growing and growing I just want to keep it going for a while.”

Videos by VICE

With her collaboration with Eric Dingus, the two artists have been in the process developing a productive relationship. “We sent the track to Eric, and he really liked it, so we’ve been talking back and forth ever since. He did the remix, and I actually just recorded a song to another one of his his beats.” With the remix, Dingus maintains the laid back qualities of the original but adds a dark and hypnotizing spin which blends equally as well with Rowe’s soothing vocals. Rowe plans to continue collaborating with talented artists; “I have a song coming out with P. Reign, I’m excited about that” she proclaims. “We actually asked him if he wanted to jump on the “Trust Issues” remix but he said it wasn’t really his style.” P. Reign still was fond of Kiki’s sound, however, so she sent over some more records until they found one that worked. While she’s excited to be working with established artists, Rowe remains humble. “It was crazy but you know, I just think that they’re talented. I’ll work with anyone who’s talented.”

Follow Dean Rosen on Twitter.