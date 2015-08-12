PREMIERE: King Khan Celebrates the Launch of His New Label with the Ever So Funky “Hurtin’ Class”

The mighty King Khan is starting his own label appropriately titled Khannibalism. In cooperation with Ernest Jenning Record Co., the new label has big plans to unearth unique records, including an album featuring spoken words by William S. Burroughs and the avant-garde guitarist Bill Frisell. But c’mon. What else would you expect from a revivalist like King Khan? To celebrate and announce the label, King Khan has released a brand new track featuring Ian Svenonious from Chain & the Gang playing exclusively on Noisey. “Hurtin’ Class” is a killer cut of funk-inflected punk (feautured in the film The Invaders scored by Khan) that will surely fit well on an experimental label like Khannibalism. Stream it exclusively below or pre-order here.