PREMIERE: Knytro – The Griffin EP

The pool of rappers isn’t undersaturated at the moment – new-age classic mixtapes drop almost every other day and we’re feasting on an all-you-can-eat-buffet. Next-up is the debut EP from Knytro – the Florida-based rapper.

It’s called The Griffin and it follows up his mixtape Project Harpoon and a Chase & Status remix featuring lord of the rap game Raekwon. The Wu-Tang connection is almost enough to solidify Kyntro’s new-found place but his music speaks for itself. The Griffin is a dreamy four-tracker that eulogises the simple things in life – it’s kick-back music but with enough streetwise bite to sound raw. Take a listen below and read about the time we hung out with Kyntro in Brighton.

You can download the full EP here.

I Hung Out in Brighton With Pusha T, Knytro and Tempa T