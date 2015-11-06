Drench in the Post Sex Afterglow of Kossisko’s “Across The Room”

A few years back Kossisko was known as 100s. They were signed to Fools Gold. They sounded like the colour purple. They were hella funky. Now though he’s broken free into territory that feels much more of his own; the sort of thing he wanted to make all along. His releases in 2015 as Kossisko – “Own Me” and “Jealousy” – represent an artist that, in our tracks of the month piece, we said was “bursting with ideas, yet has the aesthetic and know-how to tie everything together into a unique project”. Today we’re premiering the latest track from Kossisko called “Across the Room”. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“”Across The Room” is about letting go, living in the moment, not being afraid of giving yourself to another person, and not living in fear because of past experiences. When I wrote this it marked the beginning of me finding what my vision was for my next project, so I decided it should be the first song to kinda commemorate that.”

Watch below.