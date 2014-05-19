PREMIERE: Lana Del Rey “West Coast” (Dan Heath Remix)

“You’ve got the music, you’ve got the music in you, don’t you?” – sings Lana Del Rey. I should be mad at her for pretty much stealing a line from one of my favourite one-hit wonders, but her sultry vocals have the same effect on me as puppy-dog eyes. How could I ever be mad at you LDR? Let’s just walk hand-in-hand through the countryside, stopping off to drink cups of Earl Grey and swap pop-psychology theories about what the subconscious is.

Anyway, Lana is about to put out her second album, Ultraviolence, and “West Coast” is the first single to be taken from it. We’ve got the official premiere of the Dan Heath remix. Not the best-selling author, but the music producer who was behind the boards on “Blue Jeans”. It’s beautiful, it will hug your ears, lets start Monday right. Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!