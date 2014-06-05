PREMIERE: Leon T. Pearl: “Bring Me Down”

You don’t have to be A-Trak to see that there’s shitloads of pop-house at the moment, and that not all of it is very good. However Leon T. Pearl is different. His new single “Bring Me Down” is a whole lot better than most of the chart-baiting house that’s around right now, with pleasingly light-hearted lyrical content, a vocal delivery that’s not unlike Jamiroquai at his peak and grooves reminiscent of Toro Y Moi when he was still into dance music. It’s got a quality that will either (A) make you want to run to the corner shop, buy a packet of skittles, and make daisy chains with your loved one or (B) spend the next two days getting off your head. Whatever happens – this will be the soundtrack to everything until it finally ends when you pass out in the park and wake up with a sunglass tan hours later.

“Bring Me Down” is the lead single from Pearl’s forthcoming EP of the same name, and he will be playing a live show in London on June 25th with more dates to be announced soon.

Videos by VICE

25/06 – Gold Dust @ Hoxton Bar & Kitchen – London

The Bring Me Down EP is released on June 30th.