Lisa Alma’s “Desire” is Hot n’ Heavy Synth Pop Drenched in…Well, Desire

Danes aren’t exactly known for their emotional intelligence, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to the latest offering from Copenhagen-based synthy vixen, Lisa Alma. It’s called “Desire” and it’s off of her forthcoming third album, Thigh, that’s set to drop April 29th.

Alma’s mesmerizingly soft electro intermixes with snappy splashes of rhythm and blues and vocals that seem to creep in through your ears and face, gripping your very organs and tickling your soul. Intimate falsetto stylings, longing synth reverbs and flicks of the guitar leave you feeling almost like you’re suspended in mid-air, perpetually falling backwards in slow-motion, like that van coming off the bridge in Inception.

Videos by VICE

Like the crowds around the world that have savored her sweetly seductive brand of Nordic pop first-hand, from SXSW to Milan, Berlin to New York, the only desire we’re left with is the desire for more Lisa Alma.

Press photos by Lucio Aru & Franco Erre