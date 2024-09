The Neighbourhood aren’t a group usually associated with hip-hop – but they soon will be. They’re putting together a new mixtape – titled #000000 & #FFFFFF – which features a bunch of up-and-coming rap stars. They’ve put out three tracks and we’ve got the exclusive on the fourth. It’s called “Jealousy” and features Casey Veggies and 100s – the latter of whom has literally teleported down from the purple mothership where Andre 3000, Prince, and George Clinton reside.