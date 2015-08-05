Listen to the Twisted Zouk Bass of Branko’s “Take Off”, Featuring Princess Nokia

Branko’s “Take Off” makes me want to take off into the concrete jungle. Why? Because the production is twisted, twinkling, dark, and makes me want to move around in stealth. It’s like a soundtrack to a covert undercover mission where, in a moment of low-key hyperactivity, I am to be found snaking around corners and hand-signalling friends, before acting quickly to punch someone square in the eye.

The track features Princess Nokia and the sound that you’re hearing is known as zouk bass. It’s taken from the Buraka Som Sistema member’s upcoming LP Atlas, which was inspired by travels through Cape Town, Lisbon, New York, Sao Paulo, and Amsterdam. It’s dropping September 4th on Branko’s Lisbon based imprint Enchufada. Listen above.