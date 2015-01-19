Premiere: Listen to Jay Prince’s EP “BeFor Our Time”

We established last week that there’s a new trend going on in hip-hop – in opposition to the elevated trap-sounds of Rich Gang, Rae Sremmurd, and Bobby Shmurda, there’s another musical breed making music that’s drawn from early new-age rap groups like Souls of Mischief and Tribe Called Quest. Alongside people like Chance the Rapper, Isaiah Rashad, and Mick Jenkins, Jay Prince – a 21-year-old from London – is one of those artists. His latest EP BeFor Our Time is centered around the idea that disenfranchised youth look to the state for answers, yet “there’s hope where we come from. We all have a story to tell. This project is about Truth, Love, Passion”.

We’re premiering the project in full above. Listen to the tracks and you’ll find dream-like production intertwined with laidback flows – the sort of sound that, in Jay’s own words, aims to create the “same feeling when music and hip hop was just appreciated and respected at such a high”, reminiscent of the early sounds of the 90s.

BeFor Our Time will be available to download via beforourtime.com.