PREMIERE: Listen to the Debut Album from TOWNS

I heard TOWNS a couple of years ago – their track “Just Everything” made me want to drink a thousand bottles of Lucozade and run around the house with my shirt off. It mixed together every ingredient that makes music great – it was the sound of colourful guitars, kaleidoscopic soundscapes, and other things that hippies talk about.

Two years later, the group are really nailing this woozy psychedelic shoegaze vibe. If you don’t believe me then press play on the box above – it’s the exclusive stream of Get By. Play the album everyday for a week if you want; you won’t get sick of it.

Get By is released June 2 on Howling Owl Records.