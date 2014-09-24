PREMIERE: Listen to George The Poet’s Latest EP

Normally we’re not too keen on spoken word stuff. It tends to remind us of being dragged to a friend’s Slam Poetry night in Angel, where people are called Cordelia or Raef and write experimental sonnets about falling in love on the 29 bus.

For George The Poet, though, we’re making an exception. His Chicken & Egg EP showcases perhaps the tightest lyricism of the year to date (sorry Kate Tempest). It’s probably our favourite modern ode to buying bars of Imperial Leather and gaining weight on the contraceptive pill.

Videos by VICE

Chicken & Egg is the first release on Island Records founder Chris Blackwell’s new imprint Palm. George plays a co-headline show with JP. Cooper on 13 October at London’s Scala. Tickets for that are available here.

The EP will be released in October, the same time as George’s dance EP 1,2,1,2, which we imagine will be a similar sound to his work with Bodhi.