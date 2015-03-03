Premiere: Listen to the Debut Track from The Japanese House, Fresh From Premiering on Zane Lowe

The Japanese House is a brand new artist, meaning we can count the things we know about her on two fingers: she’s nineteen years old and “Still”, which premiered on Zane Lowe last night, is her debut single. And what a debut single it is. The track soaks over the listener, washing your ears with its concotion of deep pop and haunting vocals. Listen above and see exactly what we mean.

“Still” is taken from The Japanese House’s debut EP, Pools to Bathe In, which will be released on 27th April through Dirty Hit.