PREMIERE: Listen to You Beauty’s New Track “Illywhacka”



This was originally published on Noisey Australian site.

Apparently there is a Grill’d somewhere in Brisbane that plays You Beauty tracks through the restaurant sound system. So while checking your phone when waiting for your Big Queenslander with herbed mayo you can also listen to some sweet indie pop tunes. Thank you, You Beauty. Thank you assistant manager who can’t take anymore Meghan Trainor and Taylor Swift.

Videos by VICE

What’s even more exciting than hearing the Sydney four piece wafting through a hamburger joint is news that the band have a new track called “Illywhacka.” Taken from a forthcoming album—a follow up to their 2014 Jersey Flegg EP—the song has a strong mid0-80s Aussie pop vibe. Think Icehouse or Shabooh Shoobah-era INXS when they were still a pub rock band.

Have a listen below and read our quick chat we had with You Beauty’s Will Farrier.

Noisey: Is an”Illywhacker” Australian slang for a stick used to smack a small child?

Will Farrier: An illywhacker is actually a back in the day term for a trickster or con artist, especially those rogues that frequent travelling carnivals.

I can hear a fair bit of early 90s Aussie rock in the song. Stuff like Spy Vs Spy, Hunters and Collectors, Australian Crawl. Do you listen to much music from this era?

I think we’re all a little surprised to be playing these kind of tracks to be honest. No one said they wanted to do a diet pub rock band. But we’re all old blokes who have been listening to all kinds of tunes for years and this is just what happened to come out. So there’s definitely a bit of Aussie stuff in there, but less ‘I can play every Icehouse song blindfolded’ and more ‘I think Dad used to play this stuff in the car’ vibe.

Is the new album a concept about the internet? How good is the internet?! What are the best and worst things about it?

No it’s not, sorry I really should have made sure you got the little press release. I’ll have to have a chat to our intern about that. But look I’m really thankful for your interest so we’ll just proceed. Yes, the internet is pretty good. The best thing about it is that you can just disappear and get all anonymous and take an interest in random things without having to deal with a sneering video store dude or an icy librarian to check it out. Or you can meet new people without having your real-world friends being all like, ‘Oi she’s a 47-year-old goth what could you possibly have in common?’

The worst thing is that people use that for bad stuff. Like romance scammers who pretend to be hunky dudes promising the world to lonely old ladies when they’re really just logging on to snake their life savings.

That’s what the next album is about actually. But our dude isn’t so bad… he’s just trying to get by. One day he realizes he’s fallen in love with the woman he’s scamming. Will he ever be able to win her heart after playing with her head? I won’t tell you that now otherwise there’s no point really.

Like this story? Like NOISEY on Facebook.