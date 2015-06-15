Premiere: Litany – “Woman” (Featuring Appleby)

We stumbled across Appleby back in February – his track “Scars in Waiting” featured in our round-up of the best music released in February. Since then he’s hit the higher regions of Billboard’s emerging artists chart (Number Two!) and the top spot on the blog-aggregating Hype Machine. And now he’s here guesting on a brand new track, “Woman”, by Harrogate-based duo Litany. Drawing influences from Blood Orange and Jessie Ware, with Appleby getting involved later in the track, it’s a true cross-atlantic collaboration – and pushes the boundaries of both artists, with Appleby showcasing his vocal talent and Litany building on the release of previous tracks “Slopes” and “Look”. Essentially: “Woman” is spaced out, with a sunshine lilt rounding out the edges. It’s kinda like drinking a glass of juice in the morning. It’s comforting, perky, and tasteful.