PREMIERE: The New EP From Little Simz, ‘AGE 101: DROP 2’

Little Simz is having a good week. She just got nominated for two Mobos, one for best Best Newcomer and one for Best Hip Hop, and now she’s premiering her new EP on Noisey. What more could a girl want? We gave her a bell to find out.

Noisey: So we had the Drop One EP, which came out a month ago, now we’ve got Drop Two. What’s the big plan?

I’m basically trying to do a TV series format. Looking at each one like an episode, with a story that keeps progressing. I’m just learning more all the time – not just being a good lyricist but making real songs. I’m just trying to get more comfortable on the singing end too.

And what are you writing about here – it feels like you’re mixing up personal stuff with some pretty big stuff on human nature.

Well, obviously I was under the influence, and that played a part. But I’m also at a new stage in my life. I’m being mature and I’m about to turn 21. That’s when real adult life hits. I’m starting uni again. So there’s so much, it’s more like an update on my life to be honest.

What’s it like getting support in the US? Is it kind of like the first day of Uni where you can have a blank canvas and reinvent yourself a bit?

The US has welcomed me, and I’ve been going back and forth there quite a bit. I feel like all the odds are against me when I perform over there, being a British female rapper, I’m already kind of put in a box, so I have to win people over. But I like that challenge. And the love and support they’ve shown me has been crazy. I’m juiced to find out what’s going to happen in the next couple of years, to see how it will evolve.

From the ages of about 16-21 I was constantly like: the person I was 6 months ago is dead to me. Is it weird having that growth chronicled in your music?

Yeah it’s crazy. The other day I wrote down everything I’ve done this year, and it’s mad when you actually see it. It’s been a good year. I can’t even lie.

What are the plans for your 21st? Can I get an invite?

I haven’t thought about it you know. I’d love to go to Vegas or Miami or something. I know it’s a bit cliched but it has to be something all out. But to be fair, who knows what will happpen with my career.

Yeah, you could be backstage in a horrible venue in Stoke.

I could. I could.

