Little Simz Shares Her New Track “Is This Freedom?”

You know how it goes, you’re just about to hop on a long haul flight and suddenly you’re just like, you know what, I’m going to drop a new track right this second. Why the fuck not?

Such is life for Little Simz, who just sent us her new track “Is This Freedom?” hot from the departure lounge. Streaming above, the track is taken from ‘AGE 101: DROP4’, which she describes as “the the lead up to [her] debut album, basically the prelude to the LP.” Produced by Prezident Jeff and OZ from Toronto, “Is This Freedom?” is a dark, seductive affair that oozes confidence from deep within the throes of existentialism.

Here’s a personal note from Little Simz:

“I’m currently on tour right now, just about to hop on a plane to Toronto, Canada for my debut headline shows in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, but wanted to give you an update on what my life is like now and the direction I’m taking musically this year. This track was produced by Prezident Jeff and OZ from Toronto and is just one of many songs I’ve been working on as of late. Enjoy the vibe. Age 101: Drop 4 coming soon yo!”

Little Simz plays the following UK shows:

The Garage, Islington, London – Wednesday 08 April – 7PM

Deal Real, London – Saturday 18 April – 7PM

The Great Escape 2015 @ Brighton Corn Exchange – Saturday 16 May