LNDN DRGS, the duo of rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House, picked up a good amount of attention with last year’s Fool’s Gold-released Aktive. Now they’re back with “Dope Sick,” an intriguing and essentially beatless track featuring $ha Hef. It works into the duo’s honest, straight-talking approach but its spare Nintendo-era production pushes the bars to the front of the mix. The friction between the laid-back track and the heavy verses works perfectly.

Watch “Dope Sick” below.