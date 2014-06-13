Premiere: Lowell Stays Faithful in her Video for “88”

Lowell‘s latest visuals for her pop offering, “88” may seem familiar to anyone who has entertained themselves by staring at old PC screen-savers for hours at a time. The glitchy and abstract music video is the newest single off Lowell’s upcoming album, I Killed Sara V, and features purposely low-rent graphical representations of everything from a windmill to a Dyson hand dryer. The only connecting thread throughout the video is Lowell herself, often situated in the background, barely seen amongst the distractions.

The video was produced by Field Trip. Lowell will be playing the TIME festival in Toronto this July.