Premiere: Lydmor & Bon Homme – “Things We Do For Love”

Laid back house beats and disco vibes lay the groundwork for this modestly mesmerizing debut single from Lydmor & Bon Homme. Although their respective get-ups leave you half-expecting to see Bon Homme wow the audience by sawing Lydmor in half at the end of the song, this track is a proper contender for the title of fall hit of the year.



As for the sound, rising star singer/songwriter Jenny Rossander a.k.a. Lydmor is unhinged and airy with her vocals, while Bon Homme stays gruff and super duper focused on his dance moves. The synths are dark and heavy, but to an upbeat rythym, making this a perfect storm of opposites. While this is far from the first collaboration that has seen these two juggernauts juxtaposed (“Daybreaker”, “The Optimist”), it is the first single off of their joint album set to drop in late 2015. Stay tuned for more great stuff until then.