Premiere: Misty Miller – “Best Friend”

Misty Miller’s “Best Friend” starts out with the stillness of a sun-drenched winter morning then suddenly something clicks, things are falling apart, and shit has really hit the fan. The track explodes, crashes, and sits like a lump in your throat. “Best Friend” it’s about the feeling derived from losing your buddy and being able to do nothing about it. The track’s taken from her upcoming debut EP Sweet Nothing, which is released March 2, on Relentless Records.

Catch Misty Miller on tour:

Sunday 8th February Oakford Social, Reading

Tuesday 10th February Old Blue Last, London

Friday 13th February Victoria Inn, Swindon

Saturday 14th February Joiners, Southampton

Friday 20th February Underground, Cheltenham

Saturday 21st February Scholar Bar, Leicester

Sunday 22nd February The Golden Fleece, Nottingham

Wednesday 25th February Oporto, Leeds

Friday 27th February Riverside, Sheffield

Sunday 1st March Gullivers, Manchester