We love a bit of MNEK. Last year we took him out on a date to Meat Mission, where we spoke about “Donkey Punches” and playing the tuba, and today we’re premiering his new single, “More Than a Miracle”. Taken from his debut EP Small Talk, the track sees MNEK on the hypnotic pop-flex, carving rhythms that promise to bounce and wiggle around your head for hours.

Small Talk drops March 20. Pre-order here.