Premiere: Mogwai Have Made a New Video for Their Classic “Helicon 1”

Twenty years ago, in the living room of Stuart Braithwaite, a bunch of Glaswegian lads got together and did their first rehearsal as a band. They called themselves Mogwai, and two decades on they’re reflecting on a stretch of eight albums, a worldwide fanbase, thousands of shows, and even a cinematic score about Zinedine Zidane.

To celebrate, they have just announced the release of a greatest hits and rarities type thing, aptly named Central Belters, spanning all the way from Young Team to Rave Tapes. But we’ve got a tiny bit more Mogwai to throw into the celebration pot, because we’re premiering a brand new video that the band have made for “Helicon 1”, a track from 1997 which quickly become a regular in the live shows. It’s basically the warmest nostalgic dream you’ve ever had, with added aquatic life. Of the visuals, director Craig Murray says:

“The film you see is made from 100% 35mm stills which I shot off the screen: I used about 100+ rolls which were all individually scanned. All effects you see in the film are physical workings of the negatives (scanner compositing, scratching, liquids etc). Given the logistics of shooting everything discreetly and also in the sea, the original footage was all shot on an iphone and a go-pro, with some addition animation using 35mm.”

Catch Mogwai’s ATP Season at the Roundhouse, London:

Wednesday 24 June – Mogwai + Prolapse + Sound Of Yell – SOLD OUT

Thursday 25 June – Mogwai + Forest Swords + Sacred Paws – SOLD OUT

Saturday 27 June – Public Enemy + very special guests TBA

Sunday 28 June – GZA + Tortoise + Loop + Lightning Bolt + Mugstar

Tuesday 30 June – Godspeed You! Black Emperor + Beak>

Sunday 5 July – The Jesus & Mary Chain + Bardo Pond