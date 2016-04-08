Molly’s New Video is a Testament to Not Giving A Damn

All photos provided by the band

“Sunshine Seems Important” is the grueling, vitamin D deficient realisation that hits you when you wake up in a coconut bra on a floor stained with cheap beer and sticky love in a darkened living room that you just raved in for more hours than there are glowsticks in that sombrero you’re inexplicably wearing. Coincedentally, it’s also the title of this new single from Molly, that will make you want to do it all over again.

Videos by VICE

If you’ve seen us chatting them up or raving about their rad sleep-in-the-rehearsal-room, whateverish bro vibes, you know Molly don’t give a damn. More importantly, you know how that translates into a glorious dorm room orgie of slobbering, punk-ridden power pop.

“Sunshine Seems Important” is off of the Copenhagen bros’ upcoming EP, which is set to drop at the end of April as one of three total EPs this year. It’s dripping with their usual brand of snappy snares and garage-y riffings that’ll make you want to casually stick it to all of the PC-prudes out there by bringing back cool activities like littering.

Oh, and as an added bonus, enjoy some slice-of-life home video from another proud Danish export, renowned underwear model and national heart-throb, Oliver Bjerrehuus while you’re at it.