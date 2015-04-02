PREMIERE: TOPS Video For “Driverless Passenger” Depicts an Apocalypse in Paint

I’m not sure what I’m going to do if the world ends. I expect I will switch my phone off (my mum will keep trying to call me otherwise), make a trough of macaroni cheese, and then try and watch as many episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as I can before the walls start melting.

TOPS, if their new video is anything to go by, have slightly different plans. Set to the drifting melody of their latest single “Driverless Passenger”, the animated film sees the band escaping certain doom in a hatchback – navigating their way through a trippy galactic landscape while the Earth burns below. The video, directed by Jason Harvey, has a hi-res South Park vibe to it, conjuring the streches of the universe through block colours.

You can also catch TOPS at the following dates:

April 8th | Pittsburgh, PA | Cattivo – http://tinyurl.com/o46nq9q

April 11th | Bloomington, IN | WIUX Culture Shock (IU – Dunn Meadow)

April 12th | Lexington, KY | Al’s Bar

April 14th | Charlotte, NC | Sung Harbour – http://tinyurl.com/ptm89be

April 16th | Baltimore, MD | The Crown – http://tinyurl.com/qxylo68

May 1st | Winooski, VT | Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival – http://tinyurl.com/nolurdc

May 6th | Dublin, IE | Whelan’s – http://tinyurl.com/lega2rs

May 7th | Sheffield, UK | Bungalows and Bears (free show) – http://tinyurl.com/m9a3xwa

May 8th | Leeds, UK | Nation of Shopkeepers (free show) – http://tinyurl.com/q3vf99p

May 9th | Liverpool, UK | Shipping Forecast – http://tinyurl.com/pccd978

May 11th | Birmingham, UK | The Hare & Hounds – http://tinyurl.com/kofhzkk

May 12th | Bristol, Avon, UK | Start The Bus – http://tinyurl.com/oddd2od

May 13th | Manchester, UK | Gullivers – http://tinyurl.com/mncb7z9

May 14th | London, UK | Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club – http://tinyurl.com/nhjm8b2

May 15th | Brighton, UK | The Great Escape – http://tinyurl.com/kvxbhpe

May 16th | Brussels, BE | Les Nuits Botanique – http://botanique.be/en

May 19th | Luxembourg, LU | De Gudde Wëllen – http://tinyurl.com/krncluy

May 20th | Rotterdam, NL | WORM – http://tinyurl.com/mzzjo8p

May 21st | Hamburg, DE | Aalhaus – http://tinyurl.com/nz4bqum

May 23rd | Mannheim, DE | Maifield Derby Festival – http://tinyurl.com/k2jxhok

May 24th | Dortmund, DE | Way Back When Festival – http://tinyurl.com/pz6p69d

May 25th | Munich, DE | Pfngst Theatron Festival – http://www.theatron.de/

May 26th | Prague, CZ | 007 Club Strahov – http://tinyurl.com/p2v779l

May 27th | Leipzig, DE | Goldhorn

May 28th | Berlin, DE | Privat Club – http://tinyurl.com/kptn4hg

May 30th | Copenhagen, DK | Vega (Ideal Bar) – http://tinyurl.com/mej575u

June 1st | Stockholm, SE | Lilla Hotellbaren (Free Show) – http://fritzscorner.se/

June 3rd | Amsterdam, NL | OT301 – http://tinyurl.com/nz23sbh

June 5th | Lyon, FR | Marche Gare – http://www.marchegare.fr

June 6th | Bordeaux, FR | Heretic Club – http://tinyurl.com/pdla8jm

June 7th | Marseille, FR | Humeur Massacrante – http://tinyurl.com/p83a332

June 9th | Paris, FR | Point Ephemere – http://tinyurl.com/nntb6h9

June 10th | Lille, FR | La Peniche – http://tinyurl.com/lhows3p

June 13th | Toronto, ON | Bestival – http://tinyurl.com/qcx9vqe