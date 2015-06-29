PREMIERE: Nervosas’ Self-Titled LP Shows You What Dark Punk is All About

Nervosas is a punk band out of Ohio that plays a barrage of crazy jams that sound like a perfect middle ground between goth and post-punk. From the onset of the first track “Moral Panic,” the listener is flung into a weather system of ultra fast riffing and drum hits, all the while both vocalists harmonize and scream about living in a moral panic. The song is absolutely furious in its delivery, but doesn’t give up any ground in its melody or rhythm. From there the pace changes up a little on tracks like “Night Room” and “The Well” which inject pop sensibilities into the storm of a record. The record has all the elements you’d want on both sides of the post-punk coin. There’s the restrained moments in songs like “Quarantine,” that build up a mood and tempo, and then the explosive nature in choruses like “Parallels.” What more could you want?

Stream the record below, and pick up the record from Dirtnap right here. Also catch the group on tour:

6/29 Missoula, MT @ The ZACC

6/30 Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar

7/1 Seattle, WA @ Narwhal

7/2 Vancouver, BC @ Railway Club (w/ Aging Youth Gang, Flagpolers)

7/3 Olympia, WA @ Flophouse

7/4 Portland, OR @ Blackwater (w/ Vivid Sekt)

7/5 Oakland @ House Show (w/ Birthday Girl, Freak Vibe)

7/6 Santa Rosa @ TBA (w/ Audacity, Useless Eaters, Vial, Together Pangea)

7/7 Oakland, CA @ 1234 Go Records

7/8 San Francisco, CA @ Hemlock Tavern (w/ Street Eaters, Silent Era)

7/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

7/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Dog Haus (w/ Generacion Suicida, War Path, Benny and the Roids)

7/12 Fullerton,CA @ The Continental (w/ White Murder)

7/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Womb Room with Good Grief

7/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

7/15 Denver, CO @TBA

7/16 Omaha, NB @ TBA

7/17 Kansas City, MO @ FOKL (w/ Nature Boys, Red Kate, Polish Gift, Horace Grant)

7/18 St. Louis, MO @ Bad to the Boner Zoner (w/ Veil ?)