Listen to the Massive and Glorious New Mono Song “Death In Reverse”

Photo courtesy of Mono

For over the past ten years, the Japanese band Mono has been in the business of writing sonic epics. There are very few acts that can manage to keep up with the quartet; with ease it seems as though they are able to write one masterpiece after another with no sign of slowing. Today, we’re excited to unveil another one of these achievements in sound, “Death In Reverse” off of their upcoming Transcendental split with Germany’s The Ocean. The song embodies some kind of transcendence and spirituality, the instruments build on top of one another to create a sonic epiphany. The band has been mastering their craft in expounding emotions in pure instrumentation, this being no different. It feels as though one is headed into some vast expanse, not aware of what is to come. “Death In Reverse” does well to make itself another track in Mono’s pantheon of creations, another song that will remain forever.

Listen to “Death In Reverse” below, and order your copy of the record right here. Also catch the band on tour below:

Mono, The Ocean and and Solstafir live:

12.10.2015 DK Aarhus Voxhall

13.10.2015 NO Oslo Vulkan Arena

14.10.2015 SE Stockholm Debaser Medis

16.10.2015 FI Turku Klubi

17.10.2015 FI Helsinki The Circus

18.10.2015 RU St. Petersburg Zal Ozhidaniya

19.10.2015 RU Moscow Volta

21.10.2015 LT Vilnius New York

22.10.2015 PL Warsaw Proxima

23.10.2015 DE Berlin Heimathafen

24.10.2015 NL Leeuwarden Romein (Into The Void)

25.10.2015 BE Antwerp Trix

26.10.2015 DE Cologne Live Music Hall

27.10.2015 DE Wiesbaden Schlachthof

28.10.2015 DE Munich Backstage

29.10.2015 I Bologna Locomotiv

30.10.2015 I Mezzago Bloom

31.10.2015 F Lyon CCO Villeurbanne

01.11.2015 ES Barcelona Bikini

02.11.2015 F Toulouse Le Metronum

03.11.2015 CH Lausanne Les Docks

04.11.2015 CH Zürich Harterei

05.11.2015 F Paris Trabendo

06.11.2015 UK London Electric Ballroom

07.11.2015 UK Leeds Damnation Fest

08.11.2015 Gr Athens Fuzz Club

09.11.2015 Tr Istanbul Garajistanbul