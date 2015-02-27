Premiere: Personal Best – “The Mission / If You Meet Someone In Love (Wish Them Well)”

Named after the Team Dresch album of the same title, Bristol power-pop trio Personal Best maintain a perfect balance of righteous riffs and melodic hooks that hark back to the glory days of 90s college rock. We’re super excited to premiere the first two tracks from their forthcoming debut album, Arnos Vale.
Not only does “The Mission / If You Meet Someone In Love (Wish Them Well)” feature the best use of the run-on track function since The Ergs’ Dorkrockcorkrod, they’re exactly the kind of lovesick anthems that recall of all the parts of your youth that never lost their poignancy: crushing on the wrong person, writing bad poetry about it, swinging a large bottle of WKD around a park, and snogging someone from another school etc. According to the band, Arnos Vale “focuses on the exhilaration and anxiety of being in love, realising what you have but being scared to lose it.”
Videos by VICE
Basically, I can’t wait for summer to kick in so I can stick this on at a house party and hug my friends so vigorously that I spill Red Stripe down the backs of their t-shirts.
Catch Personal Best on their upcoming tours:
w/ Caves
27/03 – Roll For The Soul, Bristol UK
28/03 – Edge of the Wedge , Southsea UK
29/03 – The Stillery, London UK
w/ Lemuria & Dads
26/05 – Soundcontrol, Manchester UK
27/05 – The Harley, Sheffield UK
28/05 – Audio 16+, Glasgow UK
29/05 – Key Club, Leeds UK
30/05 – Stuck on Name Studios, Nottingham UK
31/05 – Epic Studios, Norwich UK
01/06 – Junction, Plymouth UK
02/06 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff UK
03/06 – Exchange, Bristol UK
04/06 – Joiners, Southampton UK
05/06 – The Dome, London UK
06/06 – Fighting Cocks, Kingston UK
08/06 – TBC, NL
09/06 – Cassiopeia, Berlin DE
10/06 – HafenKlang, Hamburg DE
11/06 – Tsunami, Cologne DE
Arnos Vale will be released on March 30 via Specialist Subject Records