Premiere: Personal Best – “The Mission / If You Meet Someone In Love (Wish Them Well)”

Named after the Team Dresch album of the same title, Bristol power-pop trio Personal Best maintain a perfect balance of righteous riffs and melodic hooks that hark back to the glory days of 90s college rock. We’re super excited to premiere the first two tracks from their forthcoming debut album, Arnos Vale.

Not only does “The Mission / If You Meet Someone In Love (Wish Them Well)” feature the best use of the run-on track function since The Ergs’ Dorkrockcorkrod, they’re exactly the kind of lovesick anthems that recall of all the parts of your youth that never lost their poignancy: crushing on the wrong person, writing bad poetry about it, swinging a large bottle of WKD around a park, and snogging someone from another school etc. According to the band, Arnos Vale “focuses on the exhilaration and anxiety of being in love, realising what you have but being scared to lose it.”

Videos by VICE

Basically, I can’t wait for summer to kick in so I can stick this on at a house party and hug my friends so vigorously that I spill Red Stripe down the backs of their t-shirts.

Catch Personal Best on their upcoming tours:

w/ Caves

27/03 – Roll For The Soul, Bristol UK

28/03 – Edge of the Wedge , Southsea UK

29/03 – The Stillery, London UK

w/ Lemuria & Dads

26/05 – Soundcontrol, Manchester UK

27/05 – The Harley, Sheffield UK

28/05 – Audio 16+, Glasgow UK

29/05 – Key Club, Leeds UK

30/05 – Stuck on Name Studios, Nottingham UK

31/05 – Epic Studios, Norwich UK

01/06 – Junction, Plymouth UK

02/06 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff UK

03/06 – Exchange, Bristol UK

04/06 – Joiners, Southampton UK

05/06 – The Dome, London UK

06/06 – Fighting Cocks, Kingston UK

08/06 – TBC, NL

09/06 – Cassiopeia, Berlin DE

10/06 – HafenKlang, Hamburg DE

11/06 – Tsunami, Cologne DE

Arnos Vale will be released on March 30 via Specialist Subject Records