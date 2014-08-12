PREMIERE: Phantogram – Fall In Love (RATKING’S Falling Off Remix)

Ratking put out one of the best records this year with So It Goes: an eleven-track journey that assimilates the soundscapes of New York City and its boroughs into stories. One of the best tracks on the record is “Puerto Rican Judo” – featuring Wavy Spice and Wiki trading bars centering around love, attraction, and connection, the same sort of themes that seem to find themselves on Ratking’s “Falling Off” remix to Phantogram’s “Fall in Love”. Except, instead of a girl, “Fall in Love” seems to be directed toward their love for living the music that they’re making.