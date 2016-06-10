Serenade Your Guilty Pleasure Center with phlake’s New Track “Moldavia”

The people (of Spotify) have spoken. We can no longer carry on ignoring the highly danceable easy listening that is Danish bro force-sensation, phlake. The dynamic Danish duo of Jonathan Elkær og Mads Bo hail from Albertslund (probably the closest thing Denmark has to Compton) and have only officially been a thing for about a year, dropping their debut single “So Faded” last May. But their ensuing success has been undeniable.

Notching up 22 million total plays on Spotify and going gold (twice) as well as platinum, phlake has proven that they’re more than just a clever, not-so-veiled cocaine-based moniker. They’re also this fantastically dude-drenched Instagram profile brimming with huge, fuzzy dogs, photoshopped pictures of a pregnant Kanye West, and random, unaltered images of Stifler’s mom. Now they’ve just dropped their debut album Slush Hours, so we figured we’d dive on in and see what all of the phuss is about.

Produced by renowned beat-alchemist JO:EL (Suspekt, Jooks, Klam Fyr), “Moldavia” is one of many highly danceable affairs found on Slush Hours. It’s a bubbly, pop-infused R&B (naturally described as “Rhythm’N’Balls” on phlake’s Facebook) serenade with tip-toeingly soft lyrics, and it’s aimed directly at which ever part of your brain regulates the guilty pleasure center.

If you feel the urge to experience these phat phlakes crunching live in concert, you can catch them at Northside Festival June 19th, or on Roskilde Festival’s Rising Stage June 27th.

