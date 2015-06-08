Premiere: Playlounge – “You Say So’s”

You know how sometimes everything feels totally impossible, but then a patch of sunlight will fall across your bedroom in a certain way and you’re like “maybe things aren’t so bad after all”? Playlounge are that light.

Saam and Laurie met working at an aquarium in London, bonded over a mutual love of the band William, and have been making thrash-pop as Playlounge together ever since. We’re premiering their new track, “You Say So’s” above, which features additional vocals by Roxy Brennan of Two White Cranes/Joanna Gruesome/formerly Trust Fund and artwork inspired by Death Cab For Cutie’s We Have the Facts and We’re Voting Yes.

Videos by VICE

Saam describes it thusly: “Last summer I couldn’t work out if I was sad or not and I was chasing every thread of attention I could find and it was super overwhelming but kinda fun idk. ‘You Say So’s’ is an accidental aftermath ‘anthem’ about the past and the future and getaway cars. It’s also a song about drinking coffee and how my lungs can’t handle the winter and maybe my small talk skills could do with an upgrade but whatever everything is okay. I think I was really excited when I wrote this song but not for any specific reason.”

“You Say So’s” will be available exclusively on their June UK/Ireland tour with The Winter Passing (dates below) and is the prelude to a 12″ coming soon via Dog Knights. Playlounge are also part of Father/Daughter Records’ postcard singles club alongside Girlpool, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings and all your other favourite bands, which you can check out here.

Follow Emma on Twitter.