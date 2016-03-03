Pro Era’s Kirk Knight and Joey Bada$$ Mob Through New York City in Their “5 Minutes” Video

Pro Era rapper Kirk Knight is one of the brightest MCs coming out of New York City right now, and if you haven’t heard his album Late Knight Special, get on it. Today one of the best cuts, the Joey Bada$$ featuring “5 Minutes” gets a video. It’s a coarse banger full of all the stress and danger you can trip into running afoul of the wrong person in the Big Apple. There’s shades of Wu in the grit of the production and in the duo’s voices, but the sound and scope are still Pro Era; it’s possible to restore the feeling of New York hip-hop eras past without falling down a well of hero worship. Watch “5 Minutes” below and buy Late Knight Special here.