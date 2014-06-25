PREMIERE: PS I Love You – “Friends Forever”

You know how, in every sitcom, the cast members only ever have about four friends? This used to perplex me. I had at least twenty-six close friends and four besties at the age of fourteen; I couldn’t understand how the characters on my television screen were content when they were drinking the same coffee with the same people in the same place every day.

And then I grew up.

As you get older you realise the circle of friends decreases. Instead you bump into faces on nights out, engage in obligatory small talk with a few people, and you actively try to avoid others. Eventually you’re left sort of like everyone in the TV show. You see the same four people regularly and every so often there’s a few guest appearances.

Anyway. PS I Love You’s new song is called “Friends Forever”. Listen below.

“Friends Forever” is taken from the band’s third album For Those Who Stay which out on July 21 via Paper Bag Records.