By all accounts, Puppy should be your new favourite band. They’ve got riffs. They’ve got a sick video. And my god, they’ve got songs. We premiered the first single, “Forever”, a few weeks ago, and it sounded like the manifestation of dreams set to tape. Now we’re premiering the follow-up “The Great Beyond”. All slamming guitars, pounding drums, and sweeter-than-sugar vocals, the track’s a delightful insight into the beginning of one of the most exciting new bands on our radar.