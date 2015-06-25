PREMIERE: Quelle Chris Takes You “Where the Wild Things Roam”

Detroit rapper/producer Quelle Chris is a diamond in the Motor City underground, gritty but refreshingly off-kilter like all of the best from his city. “Where the Wild Things Roam” is an unnerving inversion of your typical rap video’s house party scene: everything’s perfectly chill except for the near total lack of light… and those animal masks. Rap game Donnie Darko. “Wild Things” is the latest from Innocent Country, Quelle Chris’s forthcoming album length collaboration with Bay Area producer Chris Keys, the third part in his 2Dirt4TV series, following 2013’s underrated Niggas Is Men and 2012‘s 2Dirt4TV, a collaboration with Los Angeles beatmaker Dibia$e. Innocent Country is out July 10 on Mello Music Group. Preorder the album here and watch “Where the Wild Things Roam” below.