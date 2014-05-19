PREMIERE: Rae Morris – “Cold” feat. Fryars

Pop-led British R’n’B is in rude health at the moment. Rosie Lowe, Kwabs, Sampha and now, Rae Morris, are proving that when done well, there’s not much that can top its goosebump-inducing heartbreak and warm charm. “Cold” is the second single taken from Morris’ forthcoming album and it depicts a conversation between two feuding, fading lovers. It sounds bleak but TBH, the result is pretty, like sunshine through a dark raincloud. It’s produced, co-written by, and features Fryars which, obviously, is pretty cool too.

‘Cold’ will be available from July 7, and Morris’ debut album is due for release on 22 September.