Ragga Twins “Trippin’ and Bunnin’” is a Summer in the City Anthem

Talk about great timing. Today is Friday, it’s hot outside (or at least it was until an hour ago), and The Ragga Twin’s “Trippin’ and Bunnin’” evokes so many heat-filled memories it basically pools distant beads of sweat on your forehead that beg time to fast-forward.

Released next week on Jakwob’s Boom Ting and a new London label called Fatback, this is the sound of Summer in the city: walking by the canal, getting faded with zoots, BBQing the shit out of some meat, and day-drinking until you fall asleep at 6pm before getting smashed again at dusk.

