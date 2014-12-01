Premiere: Royce Wood Junior – “The Basin”

If you like your funk music filtered through a wonk beat and slathered with atmospheric vocals, then London-based songwriter and producer Royce Wood Junior is the guy you’ve been waiting for your whole life without even knowing.

Royce honed his production skills when he lived above a studio with pal Jamie Woon, creating his debut solo EP (Tonight Matthew) in the early hours of the morning morning when the studio was empty. Undeniably, the influence of both those factors has crept into his work, creating a familiar touchstone for a new voice.

Videos by VICE

Taken from his Rover EP, “The Basin” is a dreamy clash of soul and electronica that embodies the same late-night wooziness of Jamie Woon in a more uplifting sense. If Jamie Woon is the sinking feeling you get sitting on a 5am bus trying to navigate the worst comedown of your life, then Royce is the state of mind you were in roughly five hours beforehand.

Cop Royce’s Rover EP here, out now via 37 Adventures. His debut album The Ashen Tang will be released in the new year.